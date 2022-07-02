Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

