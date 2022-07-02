Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.94.

EQNR stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

