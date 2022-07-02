Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

