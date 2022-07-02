Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

