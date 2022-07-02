Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.74% of German American Bancorp worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

