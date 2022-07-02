Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 11,500 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

