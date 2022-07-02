Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Insperity worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

