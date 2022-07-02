Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after buying an additional 366,304 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

