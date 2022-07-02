Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 115,689 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115,689 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.