Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,175 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $636.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $623.21 and its 200-day moving average is $660.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

