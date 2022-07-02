Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 347 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

