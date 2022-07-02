Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,808 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.