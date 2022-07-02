Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,619 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.89% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $132.06 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $117.41 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

