Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT Lowered to €44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.