Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 817,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74,327 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.