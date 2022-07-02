Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BHFAP stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

