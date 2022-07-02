Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAPGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BHFAP stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

