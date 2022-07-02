Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.