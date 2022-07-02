Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

