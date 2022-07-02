Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $86.50

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

