Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $90.30

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 73.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

