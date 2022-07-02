Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $9.00

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

AMWL stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.77. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,577. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

