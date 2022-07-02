Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$49.39

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$44.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.41.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

