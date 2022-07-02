Brokerages Set Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Target Price at $13.57

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 607,954 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 747,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 281,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNVY opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Convey Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.95 million and a PE ratio of -61.24.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

