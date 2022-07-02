Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $91.81

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

