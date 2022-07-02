Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 311

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($3.77).

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.