Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 311

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($3.77).
Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.