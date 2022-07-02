Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) PT at $13.00

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYTS. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

