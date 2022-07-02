Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $53.30

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

