Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price at $12.43

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.62 on Monday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.