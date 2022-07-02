Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $31.33

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Rambus stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,287,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,487 shares of company stock worth $2,006,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

