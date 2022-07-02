Brokerages Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target at $13.36

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $887.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,285 shares of company stock valued at $915,310 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.