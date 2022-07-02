Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $52.83

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,953. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,002,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Sunrun by 22.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

