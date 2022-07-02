Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $56.53

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UDR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in UDR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

