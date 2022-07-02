Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $126.86

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.