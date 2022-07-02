Brokers Offer Predictions for IMAC Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Dawson James issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for IMAC in a report released on Monday, June 27th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IMAC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for IMAC’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMAC stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.32% of IMAC worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC (Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.