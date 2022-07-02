Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $67,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.