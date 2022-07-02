Bruce Akhurst Acquires 250,000 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Bruce Akhurst acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$266,250.00 ($184,895.83).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34.
About Tabcorp (Get Rating)
