Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BRKR opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. Bruker has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

