Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BG stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

