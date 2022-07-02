Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,142 at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,142 ($26.28) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,727.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4234 dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

