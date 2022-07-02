Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,142 at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,142 ($26.28) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,727.39.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.