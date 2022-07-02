BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. BYD has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $83.97.
About BYD (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYD (BYDDY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.