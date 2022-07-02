Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of CDNS opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

