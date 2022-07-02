Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 76.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHI opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

