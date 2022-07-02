Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

