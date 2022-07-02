Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.29

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 20351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.
CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.33. The firm has a market cap of C$836.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.90.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
