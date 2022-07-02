Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$836.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

