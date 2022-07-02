Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.23

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.23 and last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 85934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.06.

Several analysts have commented on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,887.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

