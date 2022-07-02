Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $41.66 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

