Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

