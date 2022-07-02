Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.