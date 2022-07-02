Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.13). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

